1929-2019 Will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd., Minneapolis MN 55418, June 24th at 2:30 p.m. Service at chapel. June was born May 2, 1929, the daughter of Gilfred Justus and Mollie (Lundhagen) Lynne. She graduated Salutatorian from Ashby High School in 1947, was offered scholarships from Concordia College in Moorhead and Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and attended Concordia College. June was employed as a Selective Service Clerk for years and did modeling and acting in the Minneapolis St. Paul area. She was in 24 feature films, on 7 TV shows and did commercials, print work and runway modeling. She made it to the final cut for the "Last Comic Standing" on NBC at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis, where she was also a finalist for the "Funniest Person in the Twin Cities" competition. June served as a community television talk show host and inspirational speaker. June dedicated nearly ninety years of her life to volunteer work and community service. She was Asst. Director for the Strides for Stroke Walk, Co-Chair for the Midwest Walk & Roll for the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, served on the Leadership Committee for the Relay for Life, was on the Steering Committee for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure for years and helped with the MS Society Bike Rides, Walks, Information booths and Root Beer Float Days. She worked with the American Cancer Society World's Largest Garage Sale and fundraisers, Animal Humane Society Walks and Pose Your Pet With Santa, the Leukemia Light the Night Walk, American Lung Association Walk, Epilepsy Foundation Fundraisers, Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run, American Diabetes Association Walk and Expo, the American Heart Association Walk, Cystic Fibrosis Climb for a Cure, Lake Region Runs and Triathlon. She volunteered at Veteran's Homes and Veterans Hospitals, Stand Down events for homeless veterans and Disabled American Veterans and the Boots on the Ground Fundraisers. She served meals and rang bells for the Salvation Army, volunteered with the National Wildlife Federation, Abbey's Hope, Jingle Bells, Toys for Tots, Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk, March of Dimes Walk and Craftworks Foundation Miracle Project. She served meals at the Union Gospel Mission and packed Thanksgiving bags, volunteered with the Twin Cities Marathon, KS95 Choir for a Cause, St. Paul Winter Carnival, Twins Community Fund, Minneapolis Aquatennial, Prairie Rose Games, Fargo Marathon, church fundraisers, MDA Telethon and Children's Miracle Network Fundraisers. She founded Project Bear Hugs; bringing clothing, food, entertainment and stuffed animals to nursing homes, Veteran's Hospitals, shelters, Children's Hospitals and to disaster victims. She loved doing mission work and helping the Billy Graham Association. June was active in the Navy League, Sons of Norway, AARP, American Legion Auxiliary, Historical Society, Festival & Heritage Foundation, Winter Carnival Ambassadors Association, church, the Minneapolis Institute of Art, community theater, Center for the Arts and Public Television, just to name a few. June was crowned Ms. Grant County Senior America and Ms. Minnesota Senior America 2016 and went on to the National Pageant in Atlantic City, NJ in 2016 where she was voted Most Inspirational. She was crowned Ms. Senior Minnesota USA in 2017 and went on to the National Pageant in Las Vegas where she received the Spirit Award from "Pageantry Magazine". June was crowned Ms. Super Senior Minnesota USA in 2018 and went to the Nationals in Las Vegas, NV, where she was selected as the National Ms. Congeniality, National Ms. Sweetheart USA 2018-2019. June has received numerous awards, a few of which include the Senior of the Year Award, the WCCO Volunteer of the Year Award, the Outstanding Women of America Award, the Who's Who Among American Women, the Distinguished American Award, the Minnesota State Fair Fifty Year Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award, the Good Neighbor Award, the Most Inspirational Volunteer Award, the CW Saints Baseball Community Award, the Women's Expo Mother of the Year Award, the Spirit Award and the Vet's First Honor Guard Award. In addition, June was recognized for her outstanding support, commitment and dedication to helping build the World War ll Museum. She was also named New Star Discovery Celebrity Star Senior. Social services placed June in a nursing home, against her will and her family's wishes. Within three weeks, she developed pneumonia, a staph infection, septic blood, urinary tract infection, bed sores and a fever of 102. June wanted to live and with God's help, she recovered in the hospital. Only to be placed in Hospice care by social services, where she was put on oxycodone and refused medical attention. She died with a blood clot near her heart. June lived her life to the fullest, always thanking and praising God for the many blessings He bestowed upon her, always trying to share those blessings with others. The Lord was her strength, her song and her salvation.
