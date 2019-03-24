Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
"June's Gone" Died March 16, 2019 at age 89 Preceded in death by husband John; son John Micheal. Survived by children Marge (Dennis) Butler, Vickey (daughter-in-law), Jackie (David) Raboin, Joe (Reney), Jim (Karen), Jeff, Jay; 20+ grandchildren; 22+ great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; relatives and friends. Member of Oakdale Fire Dept. Auxiliary, North St. Paul American Legion Post 39 Auxiliary and Blood Chairman (Vampire). Memorial Gathering on Wednesday (3/27) 11:00AM to 1:00PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Reception to follow at 1:00PM at NORTH ST. PAUL AMERICAN LEGION POST 39, 2678 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
