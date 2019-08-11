|
of St. Paul, formerly of Minneapolis, died on Jun. 5, 2019, at age 97. June was born on Jun. 27, 1921, a daughter of Joseph W. and Elsie Sederstrom of Beckville, rural Litchfield, Minnesota. She attended the District 59 one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade, graduated from Litchfield High School and the University of Minnesota, and took graduate work in educational psychology and student counseling at the University of Minnesota and as a Danforth Fellow at the University of Missouri. During the years of World War II, she supervised Lutheran Campus Ministry chapters at colleges from Michigan to California. She and her university sweetheart, H. Mead Cavert, were married on Jan. 27, 1946, ten days after his return from military service in east Asia. Housing was in short supply for young returning veterans and their families, but June and Mead installed themselves as managers of a lodging house in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus. While Mead pursued his graduate education at the university's Medical School, June returned for a time to Lutheran church work before assuming the role of homemaker. As their family grew, June and Mead moved to a home near the Mississippi River in the Longfellow neighborhood of south Minneapolis and became fixtures in that community for over 50 years. June's public service included membership on the boards of Fairview Hospital, beginning in the early 1950s and during its years of expansion, and of Fairview Foundation, where she headed the allocations committee. As Mead advanced in his career at the U of M Medical School, June committed herself to supporting him and volunteering as a mentor and confidante for generations of medical students and their spouses. She taught Sunday School, actively served her church, and was a generous friend, financially and personally, of the homeless and the hungry. She and Mead warmly welcomed and supported many immigrants and their families, helping them get settled in their new homes in the Twin Cities. She did her part to create a multi-racial and multi-ethnic community. And she always greeted new neighbors with a fresh-baked pie. June was devoted to the health and happiness of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grand children. The grandkids remember that she liberally granted them access to the "treats cupboard" even as she denied sweets to Mead, stating that she wanted to "keep him" (and keep him she did, for 70 years of marriage). She attended grandchildren's performances and soccer and ultimate frisbee games, and enjoyed taking family members to the theater, classical music concerts and the Minnesota State Fair. She liked to share and hear stories about the antics of animals, whether cows and cats on the farm or the many Cavert family dogs. In the rare moments that she took for herself, she enjoyed getting her hands into good soil and tending flowers, and avidly reading books, magazines and newspapers into her 98th year. June's beloved husband, Mead, died in late 2016, and she also was predeceased by her parents, Mead's parents, their siblings, and son John. She is survived by her sons, Harlan Cavert (Linda Odegard) and Winston Cavert (Carol Witte), all of Minneapolis; her grandchildren, William Cavert (Katie Wegner), Elizabeth (Nick) Scheibel, Elspeth Witte Cavert and Johan Witte Cavert; her great-grandchildren, Diana Wegner Cavert and Samuel Wegner Cavert; nieces and nephews; and (although she outlived most of them) a goodly number of her many other relatives, members of her church community and other friends. Memorials are preferred to: University of Minnesota Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266, designated to the Dr. H. Mead and June S. Cavert Scholarship (fund #13778) for the benefit of students in the Medical School; or Central Lutheran Church Foundation, 333 So. 12th St., Minneapolis, MN 55404, designated to youth or global ministries or Camp Amnicon; or your chosen charity. Friends, relatives and everyone will be welcomed at a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Central Lutheran Church, 333 So. 12th St. in downtown Minneapolis, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at the church cemetery at Beckville, adjacent to the family farm where June spent her youth.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019