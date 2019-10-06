Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
June DRASKOVICH
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
2048 Hamline Ave N
Roseville, IL
June M. DRASKOVICH


1931 - 2019
June M. DRASKOVICH Obituary
Age 88 of Roseville Formerly of Keewatin, MN Peacefully, June went home to the Lord on October 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, John; parents, Edgar and Bessie Gallina; brother, Ernest Gallina. Survived by daughter, Carleen Marsolek (Scott); granddaughters, Angela and Nadina; niece, Marla (Pete) Skalsky; nephew, Edwin (Polly) Gallina; and many other nieces, nephews and family members. June loved her granddaughters. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, October 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville) with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Roseville . 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
