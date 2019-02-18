Home

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church,
1250 S Shore Dr, Forest Lake
View Map
Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 in Forest Lake, MN. Preceded in death by husband Raymond, daughter Sandra, son Jerry, brother Russell, and parents Russell and Inez. She is survived by 10 children; Raymond Jr. (Sue), Cheryl, Cary (Mary), Larry (Nancy), Colleen (Joe), Corky (Kerry), Kelly (Fran), Patrick, Molly (Dean), and Sara; brother Thomas Duncanson; and sister Mary Lu Kirchoff. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Mattson's Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake on Wed. Feb 20th from 4-8pm with a prayer service starting at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1250 S Shore Dr, Forest Lake at 11am on Thursday, Feb.21, 2019. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 18, 2019
