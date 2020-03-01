Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
June PREAM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
June (Hetznecker) PREAM

June (Hetznecker) PREAM Obituary
In loving Memory of June M. Pream Preceded in death by her mother, Emily and her father, Arthur Pream. Also brothers and sisters: Leslie, Arthur, Joseph, Stanley, Francis, Roselyn and Lorraine. Beloved mother of Paul Hetznecker, Elise Juelich (Chris) & Leanne Hetznecker; grandmother of Jason and Matthew Juelich and great granddaughter, Kennedy Juelich. Memorial Service Monday 6pm at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 4-6pm. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities. A huge thank you to the loving and caring people at Lifesprk. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
