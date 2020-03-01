|
In loving Memory of June M. Pream Preceded in death by her mother, Emily and her father, Arthur Pream. Also brothers and sisters: Leslie, Arthur, Joseph, Stanley, Francis, Roselyn and Lorraine. Beloved mother of Paul Hetznecker, Elise Juelich (Chris) & Leanne Hetznecker; grandmother of Jason and Matthew Juelich and great granddaughter, Kennedy Juelich. Memorial Service Monday 6pm at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 4-6pm. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities. A huge thank you to the loving and caring people at Lifesprk. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020