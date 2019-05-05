Home

June Ruth WAGNER

The greatest mother ever Passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on April 26, 2019. An extremely loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was caring and joyful throughout her life. June was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to St. Paul at the age of nine after the death of her mother. She was a passionate advocate for the arts, opera and traveling, June saw the world with her husband Eugene. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Barbara Peterson; sister Betty and husband Eugene. Survived by son Curtis, daughter Tracy (Chuck Rikess); grandsons, Tony (Rikess), John (Rikess), Charlie and Michael Wagner and great granddaughter, Harper Wagner. A celebration of life will be held in June, 2019. In lieu of flowers and cards, please send donations to the Humane Society of Minnesota or Smile Train.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
