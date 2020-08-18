Age 93 of St. Paul Passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Patrick, son Daniel and grandchildren Matthew Conroy, Joseph Rancourt and Madelyn Hawkins. Survived by sons Matt (Janine) Conroy, Patrick Conroy, Mike (Marsha) Conroy; daughters Peggy (Bob) Rancourt, Theresa (Romain) Wenzel and Eileen Hawkins; 22 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren; sister Peggy Carlson and special friend Mary Garrity. June's greatest joy in life was her family. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Friday, August 21 at Church of the Assumption (51 W. 7th St. St.Paul). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-698-0796