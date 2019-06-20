Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
Age 88, of St. Paul With heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of June Sinna. Joined her husband, Jerome; brothers, Jean and Wayne; sister, Isabel and daughter, Debra in heaven on June 18, 2019. She was born in Litchfield, MN on July 14, 1930. She will be deeply missed by children, Don (Deb) Sinna, Diane (Juergen) Droeger, Dean (Joan) Sinna; grandchildren, Gabe, Mike, Joel Sinna, Ashley Andersen, Dustin, Lucas Guzman and Kyle Droeger; 5 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. June will be remembered for her thoughtful and generous nature. In retirement she enjoyed many years of volunteering at Joseph's Coat with a group of caring and compassionate friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Sunday, June 23rd with a Service at 7 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 20, 2019
