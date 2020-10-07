Age 75 Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. She was born May 8, 1945 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Charles and Evelyn Hassing. Jurce was a creative spirit with an infectious smile and a quirky sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed painting. She was a good mother, sister, friend, sponsor, and Grammie. In her early life she was a stay at home mother before becoming a nurse at the University of Minnesota. Jurce was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Christine Yount. Jurce is survived by her siblings, Judith (Bruce) Norstrem, Thomas (Mary) Hassing, Timothy Hassing; children, John Sheahan (Honey Mistry), Jennifer (Dayne) Nelson, Darcy YoungBird (Joe Corbett); and 10 grandchildren. Service 11AM Friday, October 9 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Seating may be limited due to COVID-19. She was loved and will be greatly missed.