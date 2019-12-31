Home

David Lee Funeral Home
1220 East Wayzata Boulevard
Wayzata, MN 55391
(952) 473-5577
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of St. Thomas More
1079 Summit Avenue
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of St. Thomas More
1079 Summit Avenue
St. Paul, MN
View Map
K. Genevieve FLEURY

K. Genevieve FLEURY Obituary
Age 49, of St. Paul Died December 28, 2019 Preceded in death by her father, James Wesley. Survived by her daughter, Rose and Rose's father Mark; brother, Sharif Wesley; mother Kathleen Hallinan as well as other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Church of St. Thomas More, 1079 Summit Avenue, St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 31, 2019
