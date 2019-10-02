Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul., MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen ROHWEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. (Seebeck) ROHWEDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. (Seebeck) ROHWEDER Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma & Great Grandma Age 69 of Oakdale. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene "Bud" & Ann Seebeck. Survived by soulmate and husband of 50 years, Al; son, Mick (Claire); daughter, Becky (Pat) Kalin; "Pink" grandma of Ethan, Elise, Samantha (David), Francesca, Cameron, Isabelle & Rosemary; great grandchildren, David Jr. & Dalton; brother, Gene (Linda) Seebeck; sister- in-law, Karen Jordan; nephew and niece, Chad (Jen) Seebeck & Kim Seebeck and their children. Special thanks to St. John's Hospital and University of MN Hospital for their care and compassion. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (October 4, 2019) 11:30 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Visitation Thursday (October 3, 2019) from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at SANDBERG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and at 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now