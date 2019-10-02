|
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma & Great Grandma Age 69 of Oakdale. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene "Bud" & Ann Seebeck. Survived by soulmate and husband of 50 years, Al; son, Mick (Claire); daughter, Becky (Pat) Kalin; "Pink" grandma of Ethan, Elise, Samantha (David), Francesca, Cameron, Isabelle & Rosemary; great grandchildren, David Jr. & Dalton; brother, Gene (Linda) Seebeck; sister- in-law, Karen Jordan; nephew and niece, Chad (Jen) Seebeck & Kim Seebeck and their children. Special thanks to St. John's Hospital and University of MN Hospital for their care and compassion. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (October 4, 2019) 11:30 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Visitation Thursday (October 3, 2019) from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at SANDBERG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and at 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019