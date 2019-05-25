|
Age 79, of Maplewood Passed away on May 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Ervin and Florence Malluege; brothers Richard and Jerome Malluege. Survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward Batterson; daughters Dawn (Dave) Ogren, Diane (Richard) McDonough, Denise (Jerry) Grabow; grandchildren Kyle, Jesse, Emili, Taylor; sister Ardeth (Don) Pykkonen; many nieces and nephews. Catholic Mass 11:00 am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist, 380 Little Canada Rd. E, Little Canada. Visitation 1 hour prior. Wear blue or purple, Karen's favorites. Memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 25 to May 29, 2019