Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist
380 Little Canada Rd
E, Little Canada., MN
Karen Adell (Malluege) BATTERSON Obituary
Age 79, of Maplewood Passed away on May 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Ervin and Florence Malluege; brothers Richard and Jerome Malluege. Survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward Batterson; daughters Dawn (Dave) Ogren, Diane (Richard) McDonough, Denise (Jerry) Grabow; grandchildren Kyle, Jesse, Emili, Taylor; sister Ardeth (Don) Pykkonen; many nieces and nephews. Catholic Mass 11:00 am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist, 380 Little Canada Rd. E, Little Canada. Visitation 1 hour prior. Wear blue or purple, Karen's favorites. Memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 25 to May 29, 2019
