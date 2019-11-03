Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Karen Ann RENTZ


1957 - 2019
Karen Ann RENTZ Obituary
Age 62 of White Bear Lake Loving Wife, Mom, Nana, Sister & Friend Born June 16, 1957 in Sauk Centre. Passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Daniel; children, Shaun and Eric; son-in-law, Geoff. Survived by daughter, Sasha; grandchildren, Marcus and Calli; brothers, Jerry, Roy (Vi), Dave, Rick; sisters, Bea, Bernadette, Cindy, Tami; four-legged companion, Jesse; many nieces, nephews and friends. Karen loved her nursing career of 43 years. She enjoyed many vacations with her family and spending time with her grandkids. A Celebration of Karen's Life 5 PM Friday, November 8th at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
