Dec 16, 1944 - Aug 29, 2019 Courageously battled cancer to be with her loved ones. Preceded in death by parents August and Rosella Nightengale and siblings Ronald Nightengale and Judith Wheeler. Survived by siblings Richard Nightengale, Janice Sullivan, Carol Nightengale, James Nightengale (Jackie), Linda Winning (Terry); children Joseph Van Alstine (Tanya), Dawn Van Alstine, Deborah Lilly (Chris); grandkids Nicholas and Brandy Van Alstine, Riley Hunter, Emma and Natalie Lilly. Funeral to be held Fri., Sept 20. Visitation 10:00 AM, service 11:00 AM at The Grove United Methodist Church, 7465 Steepleview Rd., Woodbury, MN. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Allina Hospice Fdn, 3915 Golden Valley Rd., Mpls., MN 55422 or Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019