Karen V. (Rhedin) Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma and Friend. Age 73, of Owatonna, passed away on August 13, 2019. Survived by husband of 50 years Graham; children Donald (Josie) and Christine (James); beloved grandchildren Payton, Arthur, Wallace and Eugene; brother David (Mary) Rhedin; sister-in-law Patti Benoit; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was an irreplaceable force for love, who will be missed terribly. A graduate of St Paul Central and Macalester College, Karen was a longtime employee of Federated Insurance before enjoying her retirement with her husband, countless good books, and a cat or two in her lap. Nothing, however, brought her more joy than spending time with her family, especially her grand children. From sleepovers with Wallace and Eugene to cross-country adventures with Payton and Arthur, she spent the last 16 years with a radiant smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes, completely in awe and in love. Services will be private with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Owatonna Public Library Foundation or to a .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019