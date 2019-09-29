Home

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
655 Forest Street N.
North St. Paul, MN
Karen D. SCHESSO


1941 - 2019
Karen D. SCHESSO Obituary
Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma Passed away after a short illness on September 24, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Survived by children Scott, Bret and Holly (David) Richie; grandchildren Adam & Anthony Richie and Melissa (Jeremiah) Ramshead; great grandchildren Olivia & Weston Richie and Wren Ramshead; two sisters; a brother; and her special friends at church. Memorial Service on Tuesday 10/1 at 11am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 655 Forest Street N., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour before the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
