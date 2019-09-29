|
Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma Passed away after a short illness on September 24, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Survived by children Scott, Bret and Holly (David) Richie; grandchildren Adam & Anthony Richie and Melissa (Jeremiah) Ramshead; great grandchildren Olivia & Weston Richie and Wren Ramshead; two sisters; a brother; and her special friends at church. Memorial Service on Tuesday 10/1 at 11am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 655 Forest Street N., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour before the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019