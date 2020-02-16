|
|
Age 73 of Farmington, formerly of Prior Lake, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Carl Fietek and his son Brandon; son, Randy (Michelle) and their children Tori, Courtney, Tyler; son, Mathew (Stephanie) and their children Alex and Claire; sister, Debbie (Glen) Woelfle; other relatives and friends. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Merideth Black. A prayer service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11am preceded by a gathering from 9:30-11am all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake. Private interment Ballardsunderfuneral.com Prior Lake 952-447-2633
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020