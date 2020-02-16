Home

More Obituaries for Karen FIETEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Dawn FIETEK

Karen Dawn FIETEK Obituary
Age 73 of Farmington, formerly of Prior Lake, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Carl Fietek and his son Brandon; son, Randy (Michelle) and their children Tori, Courtney, Tyler; son, Mathew (Stephanie) and their children Alex and Claire; sister, Debbie (Glen) Woelfle; other relatives and friends. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Merideth Black. A prayer service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11am preceded by a gathering from 9:30-11am all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake. Private interment Ballardsunderfuneral.com Prior Lake 952-447-2633
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
