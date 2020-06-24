Karen Elise SCHAAL
Age 94 of Maplewood February 28, 1926 — June 20, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Gary; parents, Olaf & Anna (Trovaton) Sjol; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers. Survived by husband, Gerald; children, Kathleen (Rob) Ostebo, Christine (Daniel) Drassal, Michael (Rose), Barbara (Bruce) Finkelson, Daniel (Mary Ann), and Jason; grandchildren, Tara, Barbara, Joseph, Mark, Cassondra, Laura, Monica, Benjamin, Amanda, Jared, Jill, Samuel, Zoe, Eric, and Courtney; 22 great grandchildren. Karen was born on a farm in the McIntosh, MN area. Graduated McIntosh High (Mac) in 1943. Then trained with the Army Nursing Corp Program and became a Registered Nurse in 1946. Moved to St. Paul in 1947 to work at Midway Hospital and met her husband, Gerald. They married November 26, 1949. Worked at Gillette Hospital in St. Paul. In 1975 they moved to Pueblo, CO where she enjoyed weaving and square dancing and working as a nurse with Sangre De Cristo Hospice. They spent winters in Mesa, AZ before finally moving back to Maplewood, MN. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM on Thursday (June 25, 2020) at St. John's Catholic Church, 380 Little Canada Rd., Little Canada with Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM. Private Family Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Kindred at Home Foundation, 12900 Foster Street, Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66213. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
