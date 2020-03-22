|
Age 73, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away on March 8, 2020 Karen was born December 14, 1946 in St. Paul. Graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School, class of 1964. She attended beauty school, then worked as a beautician at the Doll House Salon for many years. Karen had many interests which led her down numerous career paths. She worked in the restaurant industry as a Manager of First Street Station and Banquet Coordinator at the Brown Ryan, both in Minneapolis. Karen was a Director at Night Gallery and VP at Special Art Services prior to a long career as an Office Manager for a prestigious Law firm in Minneapolis before retiring. Karen was close to many from all walks of life and remained loyal and true to all she befriended. She was the "Queen" of discretion, patient, kind and honorably devoted to her friends and family. She had a sharp sense of humor and loved a good party! Being a part of Karen's life was truly a gift and she will be greatly missed by all. Preceded in death by father Clarence M. Eberle, mother Frances V. Anderson, stepfather Arnold J. Anderson, sister and brother-in-law, Geralyn M. and John F. Biebesheimer. Karen is survived by her nieces and nephew, Julie Terpstra (David), Peggy Doheny, Jenny McGuire (George), Bill Biebesheimer (Brenda), great nieces and nephews, and numerous dear friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020