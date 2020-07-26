1/1
Karen J. BEVER
Age 76 After a valiant struggle with cancer, Mom met the Lord peacefully. She married her high school sweetheart and together their Journey began. Her family meant everything to her. Mom's joy in life was spending her time with her grandchildren, entertaining, cooking, decorating and the holidays were all made special to everyone who walked through her door. She was known to be quite a shopper and the rule was to buy it and hide it! Her career brought her to various job opportunities. Univac, Plants a Plenty, Bever & Sons and the last nine years she worked for Kowalski's Markets. Her passion was to decorate her table and feed her customers in style. Her saying was, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Karen is preceded in death by her father Carlisle, mother Dolores and brother Thomas. She is survived by her husband James Sr.; daughters Dawne Anderson (Jerome), Lori Domrose (Paul); sons James Jr. (Stacy), Thomas (Melissa); grand children Carissa, Katlyn, Preston, Tim, Nikki, McKayla, Samantha, Emma, Alex, Camden, Tavin, Declan, Killian, Kayden; great grandchildern Riverana, Keira, Braeden and Aviella. Please join us in celebrating her life, Friday July 31st, Maranatha Church, 24799 Forest Blvd. N., Forest Lake, MN 55025. Visitation 10 am; service 11am. Virtual service will be at: go to realchurch.org/live. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Firefighters at www.shield616.org




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
realchurch.org/live
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
realchurch.org/live
