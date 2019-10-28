Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Age 80 - Of Roseville Passed away October 26, 2019 Survived by husband, Keith; children, Kimberlee, Kevin (Beth) and Kurt (Amber); grandchildren, Emily, Mara and Jocelyn; brother, Frank (Georgie) Koalska; and sister, Cheryl Koalska (Ken Price). A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 PM Wednesday, October 30 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , or the Ronald McDonald House. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 28, 2019
