Karen K. SKJEVELAND
Age 77, of Cottage Grove, MN Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma Passed away peacefully in her husband's arms at their home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, Claire "Doc"; children, Tracy and Troy; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; and ten siblings. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, golfing, and traveling. Karen cherished time with her grandchildren more than anything. She will be greatly missed by all. Private family services are being held. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
