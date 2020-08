age 57, nee: Christensen of Lake St. Croix Beach, MN Died on July 30, 2020 at her home on the St. Croix River after a valiant fight with breast cancer, with her family, friends, and cats at her side. A Memorial Service for Karen will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, August 7 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 14107 Hudson Rd. S, Afton with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the church. Hudson, WI - (715) 386-3725