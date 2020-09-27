1/
Karen L. MERRICK
Loving Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma Age 77, passed away on September 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, John; daughter, Dawn Fisher-Nagel; parents Richard and Eleanor Meissner; sisters Lynda Williams and Vicki Johnson, and brother Duane. Survived by children Deborah (Bill) Wuorinen, Richard J. (Theresa) Fisher, Dennis A. Fisher & Daniel S. (Sara Skovholt) Fisher; brothers Dick (Marilyn), Bruce (Pamela), Kevin (Darlene); sisters Deborah (Charles) Pariseau and Pamela Meissner; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to David and Linda DeBoer for all their love and support. Private Family Service to be held. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
