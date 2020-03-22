|
September 14, 1945 — March 17, 2020 Age 74 Karen passed away peacefully at home on March 17th, 2020 after a brief but courageous fight with cancer. Born in Little Falls, MN, she moved to St. Paul as a child. She graduated from Murray High School in 1963. Karen moved to Red Wing where she worked as a bartender and later a banquet server at the Saint James Hotel for many years before retiring in 2008. Karen embraced the small joys in life, and was an uplifting companion to those who were lucky enough to call her a friend. Karen loved to travel and lived (briefly) in Paris, France. She was an adoring mother, enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and cared for all the neighborhood animals. She is preceded in death by parents Emma (Olson) and Calvin Allen, brothers Roger and Arley Allen, and many cherished pets. She is survived by son, Bradley (Jean) Wilkens, daughter Sarah Lawson, and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held in the coming months. Please see Mahn Family Funeral Home for further details. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020