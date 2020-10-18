Passed away peacefully at home on October 14th, 2020. She will be missed by her loving husband of fifty-three years, Daniel Martinez; her children, Melany Maldonado-Colin, Stefanie Hanson, and Danny Martinez; her sons-in-law, Micheal Hanson and Ramon Colin; her grandchildren, Kico and spouse An, Tony, and Nicholas (Maldonado), Ciana, Christina, and Christan (Hanson), Daniel Jr, Anna, and Leah (Martinez); and expected great-grandchild, baby Ruby Lee. Karen was preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Ruth Stone; and brothers, Ernest King and Rocky Stone. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who exhibited boundless empathy and compassion for everyone. She loved spending time with her family and had a loving soul that will never be forgotten. She will be dearly missed by her family and close friends. Karen's memorial service will be 11AM Friday, October 23 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, 55127, with walk-through visitation one hour prior. Following the service, Karen will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Maplewood.