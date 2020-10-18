1/1
Karen Lee MARTINEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home on October 14th, 2020. She will be missed by her loving husband of fifty-three years, Daniel Martinez; her children, Melany Maldonado-Colin, Stefanie Hanson, and Danny Martinez; her sons-in-law, Micheal Hanson and Ramon Colin; her grandchildren, Kico and spouse An, Tony, and Nicholas (Maldonado), Ciana, Christina, and Christan (Hanson), Daniel Jr, Anna, and Leah (Martinez); and expected great-grandchild, baby Ruby Lee. Karen was preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Ruth Stone; and brothers, Ernest King and Rocky Stone. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who exhibited boundless empathy and compassion for everyone. She loved spending time with her family and had a loving soul that will never be forgotten. She will be dearly missed by her family and close friends. Karen's memorial service will be 11AM Friday, October 23 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, 55127, with walk-through visitation one hour prior. Following the service, Karen will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Maplewood.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved