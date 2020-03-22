|
|
August 8, 1933 – March 3, 2020 Our one and only, irreplaceable and wickedly cool mom, grandmother, aunt, and wife, Karen passed away peacefully and on her own terms the morning of March 3rd, 2020 with her husband Dick at her side. She had led a fully active and completely independent life until her very last month, in the home she and her husband occupied for 59 years. Born in St. Paul to Ruth (Melleby) & Hjalmar Lindholm, Karen was a graduate of St. Paul Central and the University of Minnesota. She married Dick Ziegler in 1955 and they moved to Puerto Rico to help complete his Army service. After returning to the states, Karen became a 5th grade teacher, leaving only to start a family. Karen was a terrific and lifelong athlete; an equestrienne in her youth, an avid cross country and downhill skier, and a woman who jumped into competitive hockey at the age of 55! In her 70s she biked across Europe several times with her husband, and in later years she became a committed kayaker who loaded her own boat onto the car to tour our lakes and Minnehaha Creek … well into her 80s! Throughout her life Karen volunteered with numerous cultural, educational and political organizations, and particularly loved tutoring math students in high schools, as well as those studying for their GEDs. She maintained a lifelong interest in higher math, with several books open and being underlined at all times to the very end. Truly one of a kind, Karen will be deeply, deeply missed by her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Dick. She also leaves behind her adoring family: her son Rick (wife Jennifer Almiron), daughters Ann and Susan (husband Michael Albala), and her beloved grandchildren Leonardo, Everisto and Oona. Our memorial for Karen will be briefly postponed due to the current health crisis until a healthier/safer time for all. In the meantime, memorials may be made to Planned Parenthood, Women In Venture, The Works, and The Penumbra Theatre.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020