Age 68, of South St. Paul Passed away surrounded by beloved family Thursday, July, 11, 2019. She was born May 18, 1951 in Warren, Minnesota to LeRoy and Oryla (nee Johnson) McNamara. Karen is survived by her husband of 14 years, Jerry; daughters, Tamra (Rachel) Nicholas-Nelson, and Tiffany Johnson; stepsons, Jason (Molly), Scott (Elizabeth), Brian (Michelle), and Mike (Ali) Perpich; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sisters, Mona (Pat) Klaren, and Laurie (Kevin) Mondry; several nieces, nephews, other family members, and 3 grand-dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, DiAnn Hilsgen. Karen's kindness and grace will be missed. She will be loved and treasured forever. Memorial Services are scheduled for 11 AM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave, South St. Paul, with Visitation 2 hours prior at the Chapel. Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice https:ourladyofpeacemn.org The family would like to thank the caring staff of Our Lady of Peace and Unit 7900 of the United Hospital for their tender and compassionate care. (651) 451-1551
