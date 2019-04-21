|
Age 58, of Scandia, Minnesota Died, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Regions Hospital following a sudden and unexpected illness. A Celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the United Way or Bridging. If you would prefer to send a floral tribute; the family would request a live plant, which will be shared with others in memory of Karen. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019