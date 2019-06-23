|
|
Age 76 Of Aitkin, formerly of Roseville Passed away June 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ambrose and Mathilda Smith. Survived by husband, Quint; son, Curtis; brother, David (Dorothy) Smith; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 25 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday. Inurnment Roselawn Cemetery. Karen was a longtime employee of Leaflet-Missal. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019