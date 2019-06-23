|
|
Age 72 Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother Passed away June 14, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer Preceded in death by mother Marie; father Carm; and sister Janice. Survived by husband of 53 years Tom; children Jeff (Laura) and Jon (Martha); and grandchildren Alex, Jenna, and Olivia; sister Pam (Jerry); and brother Tony. Celebration of Life Monday, June 24, 5-7 pm at Charleston Event Center, 4525 White Bear Parkway. In lieu of flowers memorials to family preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019