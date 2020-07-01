Of Saint Paul, Minnesota Peacefully passed on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the family home on Montana Avenue where she grew up. She was born on May 8, 1958. Karen worked at the University of Minnesota, retiring in 2019. A unique soul, Karen was very giving and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and people who were struggling. She was very bold, beautiful, brave and loved a good laugh. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Joshua, sisters Lois, Rita, Diane and Mary Jo, brothers Mark, John and Eric and three grandchildren, Wylend, Olivia and Ainsley. The family plans a private memorial.









