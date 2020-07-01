Karen Marie MORTENSON
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Saint Paul, Minnesota Peacefully passed on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the family home on Montana Avenue where she grew up. She was born on May 8, 1958. Karen worked at the University of Minnesota, retiring in 2019. A unique soul, Karen was very giving and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and people who were struggling. She was very bold, beautiful, brave and loved a good laugh. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Joshua, sisters Lois, Rita, Diane and Mary Jo, brothers Mark, John and Eric and three grandchildren, Wylend, Olivia and Ainsley. The family plans a private memorial.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved