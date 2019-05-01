|
Age 58 Of Oakdale, MN. Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Karen was born in St. Paul, November 16, 1960. She loved her bonfires with family & friends, golfing, & boat rides. She always looked forward to the summer vacation at Clitherall Lake & the annual family golf tournaments. She was an avid Vikings, Twins & Wild fan. Karen had worked for Berwald Roofing, State Farm Insurance, St. Peter's School & Menards. Preceded in death by parents Gene & Rita Vineski; parent-in-law Virgil & Lucille. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years Tom; sons Justin & Mike; sister Cindy (Roger) Anderson; brother Dick (Vicki) Vineski, Mike (Lisa) Vineski, & Doug & Ray Vineski. In laws Tim (Lisa) Pickar); Gregg (Angie) Pickar, Joe (Terri) Pickar, & Sue (Tim) Noor, nieces Danielle, Katie, & Julie; nephews Ryan, Joey, Mason, Jesse, & Dan. The family would like to thank Minnesota Oncology, St. John's Hospital & HealthEast Hospice staff. Memorial Mass Friday (5/3) 12:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Visitation Thursday (5/2) 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul, and one hour prior to mass at church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019