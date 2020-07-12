Of Stillwater, MN Passed away on June 30, 2020 after a courageous 5-year battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. She was 84. Preceded in death by her granddaughter Jamie Beth Kennedy. Karen was born in St. Paul, MN, on March 2, 1936 to William and Ida Schaeppi. She was a graduate of St. Paul Central High School. Karen worked as a Bookkeeper at Twin City Hardware for 15 Years. She also worked at Dayton's Oval Room and J.C. Penney as a salesclerk. Karen is survived by her sons Richard Kennedy, Jeff (Sharon) Kennedy, Timothy (Paula) Kennedy; daughter Lisa (Ernest) Berget; grandchildren Becky Kennedy, TJ Kennedy, Dylan Kennedy, Lauryn Kennedy, Leah Detviler; and great-grandchildren Mikayla Kennedy and Fiona Kennedy.Mom loved her cat, Louie, very much.In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Animal Humane Society or Minnesota Cancer Society
. The Kennedy family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses at Stillwater Lakeview Hospital Oncology, Homecare, and Hospice departments. A very special thank you to Mom's hospice nurse, Megan. She is the most amazing person. Much love.