Karen "Anna" MARTINEZ
1960 - 2020
Age 59 , of Brook Park Loving wife, sister & aunt passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 18, 2020. Karen was a dedicated and hard-working employee at Terracon for many years. In her free time, she was an avid outdoors-woman; she loved hunting, fishing & four wheeling to name a few of her favorite activities. Preceded in death by her father, Barney Goette; mother, Florence (Otto) Kowalke; father-in-law, Ray. Survived by loving husband, Danny; siblings, Susan (Dennis) Christianson, Jeff (Fran) Goette, Barney (Mary) Goette, Bradley (Deb) Goette, Brother Bob (Cyndi) Goette, Allison Goette (Bob Gravelle), Tommy (Nancy) Goette, Joyce (Paul) Weinhandl; mother-in-law, Eunice; sister-in-law, Sue (Jim) Brown; brother-in-law, Mike (Dori); many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of Karen's life will take place at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home at a future date to be determined. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
