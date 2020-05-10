Age 61, of Lake Elmo, MN Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Karen was born to William James Roche and Doris Marie (Messal) Roche in Fostoria, Ohio. She graduated from Cleveland Heights-University Heights High School in Ohio, and Michigan State University, with a degree in mechanical engineering. Karen was a brilliant and hard-working engineer. She spent most of her career in orthopedic device research and development. She joined 3M's orthopedics division in 1981 and contributed to the development of total joint replacements. In 1987 she established her own privately held biomedical research and development company that culminated in licensing a unique technology to a larger orthopedic device manufacturer. In 1997 she joined in a research project that evolved to her present employment at Spineology Inc. where she served as Vice-President of Operations and Technology. She was awarded 11 different patents, all in the biomedical field. Karen was admired for her intelligence, kindness, wit, and unfailing good spirit. It was rare to see her without a smile on her face, and that smile would light up a room. She was gifted musically and enlivened many family gatherings with her singing, and guitar. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Douglas Voegeli, of Lake Elmo, her 3 step daughters, Angela Evans (Dan), Annette Warner, Teri Berthiaume (Rob), 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, all in the Twin Cities area. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Lou Roche of East Jeddore, Nova Scotia and Patricia Brady of Charlottesville, Virginia, 3 nephews, 3 nieces, and 9 great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Kathleen Anne Freilich. Donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America. (Curesarcoma.org). At the present time, there are no plans for a service. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.