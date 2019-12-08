|
|
Age 75 Passed peacefully on December 2, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born February 1, 1944. Preceded in death by husband Doug. Survived by their children Michele (Eddie), Dave (Cindy), Krisann (Shawn), 9 grand children, 7 great-grandchildren and her significant other, Richard Birawer. Memorial service will be Friday, December 13 at 6 p.m. Visitation 4 p.m. at North Haven Church, 2240 E. 15th Ave., North St. Paul. Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019