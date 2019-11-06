Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
CHRIST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
2500 Hudson Road
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen MILLER Obituary
Age 76 Of St. Paul Passed away on 11/2/2019 to join her husband, Harlan in heaven. He only had to wait for her for 10 months. Also preceded in death by her parents Floyd & Frieda Otis; brother Roy and sister Judith. Survived by children Kim Beisang and Myron (AJ Schwichtenberg); grandchildren Josh, Karen & Myron; great grandson Gerald Jr. and Jon Beisang. Retired after 30 years with Regions Hospital. Memorial Service Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am at CHRIST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2500 Hudson Road, Maplewood. Visitation Friday, November 8th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and one hour before the service at church on Saturday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -