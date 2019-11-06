|
|
Age 76 Of St. Paul Passed away on 11/2/2019 to join her husband, Harlan in heaven. He only had to wait for her for 10 months. Also preceded in death by her parents Floyd & Frieda Otis; brother Roy and sister Judith. Survived by children Kim Beisang and Myron (AJ Schwichtenberg); grandchildren Josh, Karen & Myron; great grandson Gerald Jr. and Jon Beisang. Retired after 30 years with Regions Hospital. Memorial Service Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am at CHRIST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2500 Hudson Road, Maplewood. Visitation Friday, November 8th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway and one hour before the service at church on Saturday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019