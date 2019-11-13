|
|
Age 81, of Wyoming Beloved Mom & Grandma Passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, DeWayne; parents, Lester & Ruth Krueger; sister, Vickie Meyer; brother-in-law, Roger Nelson. Survived by sons, Bradley & Steven; grandsons, Isaac & Nathaniel; sister, Kay (John) Burnett; nieces, nephews, many good friends. Karen was the best wife, mother & friend anyone can ask for. She was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church and long time employee of First State Bank of Wyoming. Visitation 4-8 PM Thurs. Nov. 14th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Funeral service 11 AM Fri. Nov. 15th with visitation one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church 886 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019