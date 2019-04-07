|
|
Of Blaine, formerly of Roseville November 20, 1942 — March 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Mina Barg, brother, Paul Barg. Survived by husband of 42 years, Marv; children, Paul (Chamie) Olson, Matthew (Brittany) Olson, Christopher (Stephanie) Olson, and Darren (Danielle) Olson; grand-children, Kylie, Myla, Teagan, Luella, Taylor, Ty, Elin, Lachlan, and Croix; niece and nephew, Caroline (Nathan) Spears, and Eric Nelson; many cousins, and friends. Karen was working at Olson Graphic Products in St. Paul when she met Marv. They were married in 1976 in Hawaii. The first three children were each a year apart, which kept her busy as a stay-at-home Mom, which continued when Darren was born 6 years later. She was involved in Early Childhood, School events, Christian Women's, bowling league, and Prince of Peace Church in Roseville, and many years of youth sports. Through all of that, her biggest love was her involvement with Midway Speedskating Club. She was a part of Midway from 1989 until 2014 and kept in touch with everyone up until her last day with us. After her 3 month "retirement" she went to work for the Minnesota Twins as an usher, which she absolutely loved. Anything where she could be around people was where she wanted to be. She also worked security for the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Vikings, Convention Center, and usher at many local live theatres. While she wasn't working, she was spending time with family. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. Many trips to plays, movies, sleepovers, dinners, and fairs; she was always on the move. She loved the Minnesota State Fair, going almost every day, and getting her footlong as soon as she got in the gates. Her legacy will live on through everyone she touched. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital for taking such great care of her, and also to the Blaine Police/ EMTs. A celebration of her life will be 4:30pm, Thursday April 11th at the John Rose Oval Olympic Room. Followed by a gathering with food and drinks provided.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019