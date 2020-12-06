1/
Karen S. BURROUGHS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69 of Shoreview Died on November 30, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents John and Vanita Burroughs and brother Gary Burroughs. She is survived by her brother Curtis (Sandy) Burroughs; nieces and nephews, Scott, Amy, Eric (Kiersten), and Ryan; aunts; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank cousin Evan Boyd and the caregivers and staff at Lake Owasso Residence for their loving care. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Lake Owasso Residence.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved