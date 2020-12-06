Age 69 of Shoreview Died on November 30, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents John and Vanita Burroughs and brother Gary Burroughs. She is survived by her brother Curtis (Sandy) Burroughs; nieces and nephews, Scott, Amy, Eric (Kiersten), and Ryan; aunts; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank cousin Evan Boyd and the caregivers and staff at Lake Owasso Residence for their loving care. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Lake Owasso Residence.