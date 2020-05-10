Age 66 Passed away peacefully although unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. Survived by her life partner & best friend Monty Irwin; two sons Jason (Gina) & and Jeremy (Tiffany); sisters Frances Swenson and Peggy Erickson; grandchildren Alexis (Marvell), Jason Jr (Alex), Katie Jo, Dakota, Aliya, Rebeckah & Braeden; five great-grandchildren; & so many more family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Arliss Valenta & siblings Dennis Smith and Patricia Olson. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.









