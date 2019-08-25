Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
Karen (Stromberg) WEYANDT


1948 - 2019
Karen (Stromberg) WEYANDT Obituary
Age 71, of Shoreview Died peacefully August 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Lucille Armonies. Survived by husband, Robert; sons, Jason (Danika) Stromberg and Ryan (Katy) Stromberg; step-children, Richard (Theresa) Weyandt, Jeff (Tiffany) Weyandt and Lisa (Mike) Comstock; grandchildren, Joe, Abby, Claudia, Josh, Cristian, Jon, Jen, Brooklin, Kiernan, Cami, Henry and Charlie. Karen graduated from Southwest High School, Brainerd Community College and St. Catherine University. Karen was an occupational therapist at Fairview Southdale. She loved time with her grandchildren, enjoyed knitting, music of all types, gatherings with family and friends. She served as a member of the Befriender Ministry and knitted prayer scarves. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Humane Society. Visitation Friday, August 30th from 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96 at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 31st at 1:00 PM (visitation 12-1 PM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH; 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment St. Odilia Prayer Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
