Of St. Paul Died February 4, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Long time DHS employee, loving mother, family member and friend. Preceded in death by husband Anthony, sister Leeann, brother Kenny, and parents Len and Lorraine. Survived by son TJ, daughter-in-law Kristen, daughter Melissa, son-in-law Amos, grand children Heath, Olivia, Martin, Audrey and Ron, sisters Elaine and Marie. Also sadly missed by in-laws Marty and Carole Zangs and family and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020