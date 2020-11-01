Age 49, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota Passed away at her home on October 28th, 2020. Kari was born on November 4th, 1970 in St. Paul. Kari's loving influence is reflected through the lives of her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Ted; their children, Kaitlin, Matthew, Aric, and McKenna; grand daughter, Abigail; her parents, Lucille (Heck) and Wayne Lindbom; sister, Jennifer (Andy) Hammer; nephew, Masyn; niece, Sydney; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who love her fiercely. Kari is preceded in death by her grandparents, Anna (Grundhauser) and Leslie (Pat) Heck; Helen (Graczkowski) and Roy Lindbom; and uncle William Heck. Visitation to be held Thursday, 11/5 from 4PM-8PM at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel. Memorial service Friday, 11/6 at 5PM at Spirit of Grace Church in Coon Rapids. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
