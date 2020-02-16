Home

POWERED BY

Karin Elizabeth SENSTAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karin Elizabeth SENSTAD Obituary
Karin was born August 6, 1960, in St. Paul. She attended Sibley High School and Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, where she received a degree in Elementary Education. Karin began her teaching career in Alexandria, MN and taught there for 34 years until her retirement in 2016. On June 26, 1993, Karin married Allen Senstad, and they had two children, Marissa and Matthew. She was a caring wife and loving mother. Karin developed neuroendocrine cancerous tumors 22 years ago and passed away from the disease on February 11, 2020. Karin is survived by her husband Allen, daughter Marissa, son Matthew, parents Russell and Janice Johnson, sister Susan (Noel) Mehus, nieces Lauren (Hans) Thurmer, Sarah (Londe) Richardson, Kate Schletty (Nicholas Barkve), brother Gregg (Lynn) Johnson and nephews Tyler and Cole Johnson. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 10-11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Alexandria, MN, Prader Willi Syndrome Association, and Special Olympics Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -