Karin was born August 6, 1960, in St. Paul. She attended Sibley High School and Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, where she received a degree in Elementary Education. Karin began her teaching career in Alexandria, MN and taught there for 34 years until her retirement in 2016. On June 26, 1993, Karin married Allen Senstad, and they had two children, Marissa and Matthew. She was a caring wife and loving mother. Karin developed neuroendocrine cancerous tumors 22 years ago and passed away from the disease on February 11, 2020. Karin is survived by her husband Allen, daughter Marissa, son Matthew, parents Russell and Janice Johnson, sister Susan (Noel) Mehus, nieces Lauren (Hans) Thurmer, Sarah (Londe) Richardson, Kate Schletty (Nicholas Barkve), brother Gregg (Lynn) Johnson and nephews Tyler and Cole Johnson. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 10-11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Alexandria, MN, Prader Willi Syndrome Association, and Special Olympics Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020