1942 — 2019 "She had a knife edged clarity... she was a ball of energy... she had a zest for life... she passionately loved her family... and bees and butterflies.. she traveled all seven continents and loved Antarctic best." At age 76 Karin passed away in Caserta, Italy on October 18, 2019 after a tragic accident. Her partner Richard Dillon & son Alex Cheng were at her side. A graduate of Northwestern U, IL., she then earned a master in nursing in NYC. A career followed in nursing and pharmaceutical marketing. She was a big supporter and volunteer Director of the youth programs IPSCA at Minnesota Symphony. Karin is survived by son Alexander Cheng and grandson Elliot, brother John Erickson (Catherine), nephew David Erickson, niece Emily Erickson, cousin Carolee Meyer, and partner Richard Dillon, and many cousins in Sweden. Interment will be private, all are welcome to an Open House Celebration to be held November 23, 4-7PM at 703 Oakland Ave, St. Paul. Memorials to IPSCA, MN Symphony.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019