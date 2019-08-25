|
|
Age 92 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Karl was born in Germany. Graduated from the Institute of Commerce in Bern, Switzerland and immigrated to the United States in 1955. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Yvonne; son K. Andrew (Elizabeth Huntley), daughter Monica (Dr. Alan Flory). Karl was employed by General Electric Co. and after retirement by Viking Electric Co. He was a worldwide traveler and known for his love of nature, animals, sailing, family camping trips and the ability to interact and work with people of diverse cultures and backgrounds. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Keystone Senior Living in Hugo, especially Karl's caregivers and Allina Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care over the past few years. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11AM on Sat. September 7th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 5th Street and Bloom St White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the First Presbyterian Church, American Red Cross Disaster relief Fund or donor's choice. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019