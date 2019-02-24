Age 92 of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 15, 2019. Preceded in death by all 4 of his siblings. Survived by his wife Teresa, 9 children, 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Karl & Teresa were married for over 70 years. Karl was a true family man who loved gathering with family often. That gathering almost always revolved around his second love, food! Karl loved food - he loved going out to ethnic restaurants in the area or inviting the family for a Sunday meal at home. Karl served in the army both in the Philippines and South Korea where he played trumpet in the army band. He also greatly enjoyed traveling, mostly to Mexico where he taught himself to read, write, and speak Spanish fluently. For over 65 years, Karl ran the now third-generation family business that his father started in 1926 and that two of his sons continue to run today. Karl kept a positive attitude, and always had an encouraging word. Karl will be greatly missed by his family. Visitation Thursday, March 7th 5-8PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred – in lieu of flowers please make donations to a . Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary